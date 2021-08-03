A total of 16,127 ballots in Yakima County had been received as of Tuesday, the day of the primary election.
That accounts for about 18% of registered voters, according to information from the Yakima County Auditor's Office elections division.
Turnout varied significantly within the Yakima City limits by district. In District 2, 450 ballots had been submitted as of Tuesday for a voter turnout of 10.2%. That compares to 17.3% turnout, or 987 ballots, in District 4, and 32.5% turnout or 3,360 ballots, submitted in District 6.
More ballots will arrive in the coming days via U.S. mail. Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday.