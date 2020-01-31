Service providers are expecting a more accurate count of the homeless this year after a swell of support improved outreach during the county’s annual Point-In-Time Count earlier this month.
Each year communities across the country hold local Point-In-Time Counts, in which homeless people are counted on a single day in January.
This year, 105 community volunteers showed up to help count the homeless in the Yakima Valley.
“I had never trained that many counters before,” said Lee Murdock, director of the Yakima County Homeless Network. “So we had amazing community involvement.”
The count was part of the county’s annual Project Homeless Connect, an event that provides services to homeless people during the count.
Project Homeless Connect sites were set up in Yakima and on the Yakama reservation outside Toppenish on Jan. 23. There, homeless people were offered free haircuts, a meal and health and dental services as well as other services.
Clothing and other donated supplies, including personal hygiene products, were also handed out. In fact, more than 12,300 items were distributed, Murdock said.
“The volunteers and donations — it’s just nice to see the community play an active role in this again,” Murdock said.
Project Homeless Connect wasn’t held the past two years because previous administrators of the county’s homeless program said they’d rather use the resources to establish long-term solutions to homelessness.
But the project was revived after the county took the homeless project back from the prior administrator, Yakima County Conference of Governments.
This year’s count was administered by local service providers rather than an outside agency. Last year, YVCOG contracted with an agency on the west side. Service providers didn’t feel the count was accurate because of the agency’s lack of familiarity with the area.
This year service providers and local volunteers, many who have established relationships with the homeless, conducted the count.
Esther Magasis, director of the county’s Human Services department, said the report on the count will be available to the public sometime in the spring.
The report is vital to assessing the homeless problem here and acquiring state and federal grants for services.
This year’s count cost the county only about $26,000, compared to the $36,000 paid to the outside agency, she said.
“So we were able to save about $10,000,” she said.
This was Magasis’ first year participating in Project Connect.
“I was really impressed with the variety and depth of services we were able to offer,” she said.