Volunteers descended on Sarg Hubbard Park on Saturday to give its fitness trail a much-needed overhaul.
Armed with shovels, cement mixers, garbage bags and paint brushes, Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies, Yakima police officers and congregants from Yakima Foursquare Church installed 20 new fitness stations along the park’s trail, as well as cleaned up trash and put a fresh coat of paint on picnic tables and benches.
Yakima Greenway Executive Director Kellie Connaughton said the work was much needed.
“This is the first real work these game fields have had in 28 years,” Connaughton said.
The fitness stations, positioned at intervals along a walking path going through the park, have equipment and instructions for various exercises, including calf stretches, sit-ups and pull-ups, as well as places where people can check their heart rate as the navigate the course.
An older exercise system was sponsored by what was then St. Elizabeth Medical Center — today’s Astria Regional Medical Center — and Wells Fargo in the early 1990s. But Connaughton said the wooden equipment was deteriorating with age.
The new wood stations were paid for with a $12,000 grant from the Parker Youth Sports Foundation. The grant covers the purchase and delivery costs of the wooden stations, while the Greenway took on the costs of preparing the sites for installation.
On Saturday 75 volunteers began the work of installing the new equipment, setting the wooden signs and stations in holes and then filling them in with wet concrete to secure them, as well as painting tables and cleaning the park area.
YPD Sgt. Mark Grow was working with a group of Yakima SWAT team members to install stations on the path.
Grow said the team uses the fitness trail as part of its physical training and conditioning program, so it made sense for the officers to pitch in and help with the new equipment.
He said the officers will have to update their regimen as the new stations offer different exercises.
Connaughton said volunteers and Greenway staff faced some challenges overhauling the fitness trail because of the park’s history.
“This is an ancient riverbed, so they’re pulling up a lot of rocks,” Connaughton said. “The hills over there are an ancient landfill, and they are finding a lot of garbage.”
Also participating in the efforts were members of Yakima Foursquare Church as part of their “This City, My City” community-service effort. Jodi Scott and her family were painting picnic tables near the park’s recently opened playground.
She said it was good to get out in the warm weather and do something for the community.
The trail will be open for use Tuesday, and Connaughton said volunteers can help next month when it replaces the playground equipment at Sunrise Rotary Park. To volunteer, contact the Greenway Foundation at 509-453-8280 or at www.yakimagreenway.org.