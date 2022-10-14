The Kiwanis Club of West Valley and its sponsored service leadership programs will host a cleanup of the West Valley Community Park on Oct. 22 and the public is invited to participate.
Volunteers will pick up litter, trim overgrown brush and perform other light maintenance activities from 9 a.m. to noon as part of "Kiwanis One Day," a global day of service benefiting children and communities. Volunteers should wear work clothes and gloves and meet at the main park picnic shelter at 9 a.m. to register and for orientation. The park is at 1323 S. 80th Ave.
Kiwanis International estimates that the annual Kiwanis One Day event will contribute nearly 1 million service hours to communities around the world in 24 hours, according to a news release.
For more information on how to participate or join the West Valley Kiwanis Club, visit wvkiwanis.com or email membership@wvkiwanis.com.
