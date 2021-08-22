Davit Marzette said the months since his wife died had been hard for him.
During this time, his back yard became cluttered and he needed help tackling it.
Saturday, volunteers coordinated by the Henry Beauchamp Jr. Community Center and Heights Church came over and cleared debris and garbage as part of a community cleanup.
“I needed help at a depressing time, which made it all the more uplifting,” said Marzette, who with his wife had been volunteers in the community as well.
Marzette was one of several residents in the southeast Yakima area who had volunteers come over to help clean their yards. Volunteers also went through the neighborhood picking up garbage in alleys, collecting several truckloads of debris to be hauled off.
Adrianne Garner, Henry Beauchamp Community Center director, said the 70 volunteers who showed up, as well as the residents who also pitched in, made a significant difference. She said every alley near the center had been cleaned of litter and other debris.
Saturday’s cleanup focused on the area between South First Street, South Fair Avenue, East Nob Hill Boulevard and East Walnut Street.
Pastor Mark Grange of Heights Church said his Terrace Heights church was looking for a service project and approached Garner a couple months ago to discuss the possibility of a cleanup program.
“It’s kind of our mission statement. “We’re in our city for our city,” Grange said.
Garner said she and Grange have worked together through Safe Yakima before, and she was glad for the help.
Among the volunteers was Taunya Munson, a church member from Moxee. She said getting out and picking up litter on the streets and alleys around the community center was a way to get over feeling helpless due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At one point though, she worried that the event would be smoked out by the Schneider Springs Fire that had cast a pall over Yakima on Friday. But that lifted, which she considered a good sign.
Saturday’s event was more than just cleaning up the neighborhood, Garner said. It was about making it a safer place to live.
“If it looks safe, it is safe,” Garner said.
The volunteers were backed up by city sanitation crews and Poor Boys, who helped pick up unwanted vehicles.
Garner said neighbors also to come out to help, building a community spirit.