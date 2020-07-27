An era came to an end July 7 in Yakima County Fire District 5.
Richard Lommers retired after 50 years, seven months and seven days of service as a volunteer in the geographically largest fire district in the state, covering a large portion of the Lower Yakima Valley.
“I wanted to get to the 50-year mark,” said Lommers, who rose to the rank of lieutenant before taking advantage of a program that allowed retired firefighters to come back to work without endangering their pensions. ”For safety and stuff, I thought it was time to let the younger ones take over.”
Chief Kevin Frazier said Lommers’ departure leaves a big gap in the department’s institutional memory.
“It’s the end of an era of those guys,” Frazier said. “He was the last of the group that started that station and that era.”
Lommers saw firefighting evolve over the decades. Equipment and training standards changed and firefighters took on medical duties.
It also got harder to recruit volunteer firefighters.
For Lommers, firefighting has been a family affair. His two brothers helped establish the Gamache Station on Ashue Road.
At that time, recruits saw action a lot sooner.
“When I joined, you didn’t have the recruit training and stuff you have today,” Lommers said. “If you were warm and had a desire to do it, you were in.”
Some of the training took place on the job, and the gear was less sophisticated than it is today. Firefighters were issued a coat, pants, boots, helmet and a uniform.
Now, Lommers said, firefighters have more gear, including fire-resistant clothing. Breathing units also switched from masks that would deliver oxygen each time a firefighter took a breath
to positive-pressure masks that are designed to keep toxic gases out while delivering breathable air.
Sirens were used to alert firefighters to calls instead of the electronic devices used today, Lommers said.
While there are more than a few calls Lommers said he wished he didn’t have to remember, he did recall one for a fire at a hop kiln. While fire, particularly from spontaneous combustion, is not unusual in the hop industry, Lommers said this fire stood out because it was the only time he could recall having to use almost every piece of equipment on the fire truck.
“We stripped the truck,” Lommers recalled. “There was only one section of hose left on it. Talk about a bare truck.”
Lommers said the volunteer firefighters spent the better part of the night battling the fire, and the chief had the volunteers go home that morning to rest, with career firefighters taking over and cleaning up the scene.
The department added emergency medical service to its duties, which meant he and the other firefighters were cross-trained as emergency medical technicians. When a medical call comes in, a fire crew responds first and starts treatment before the ambulance arrives.
“When we first started doing EMS calls, it was major things,” Lommers said. “Now, there are things that you get called for that if they would, they could just get in the car and go to the doctor’s office. But it’s free and people want to use it.”
Like many of the volunteer firefighters in the district, Lommers balanced his fire service with his career teaching social studies at Toppenish High School for 34 years.
With his retirement from teaching, Lommers became the primary daytime responder for the station, Frazier said.
When he turned 65, Lommers faced retirement from the department, but a program allowed retired firefighters to be rehired while maintaining their pensions. But that meant Lommers had to return to being a regular firefighter instead of an officer, and he had to recertify as a combat firefighter who could go into burning buildings.
He did that for the next seven years, but at 72, he is not as agile as he was in his youth, which could be a matter of life or death for him and other firefighters.
“I don’t want to put others in danger,” Lommers said. “If they go down, can I do everything to help them?”
Frazier said the department is about half its strength from the 1980s, when he started. Lommers thinks it’s because people no longer have a commitment to community service.
“We need to be working with young people and showing them that this is a way to give back to your community,” Lommers said.
That has been the case in his own family.
Kendra Bauer, Lommers’ daughter, said the importance of the fire service was instilled in her at an early age. The family would sometimes have holiday dinners at the station house to accommodate those who were on duty.
“We incorporated it into our normal family life,” Bauer said.
And, while she can’t recall how it started, her father took her out on fire calls, where she would sit in the cab of the truck while he and the other firefighters worked. It was something she always wanted to do.
“I was told not to push any buttons in the truck,” Bauer said.
Her father also helped with her senior project in high school, It was on firefighting.
Bauer began her career as a volunteer firefighter in 1999 and became captain of the station where her father was an officer.
“He supported me 100% of the way,” Bauer said.
Her husband Daren and cousins Landon and Charity Lommers serve at the station as volunteer firefighters.
But she said her father will be missed.
“We lost a huge asset with a ton of knowledge,” Bauer said.