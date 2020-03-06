Basketball in hand, Lady Grizzlies senior guard Kameran Rodriguez is looking up and beyond the camera, focused on scoring more points for her Sunnyside High School team.
Andrew Hamil got that photo early in the season in a game against Hanford and dressed it up with text to make it look like a sports trading card, as he has with dozens of photos of other players. He posted it on his personal Facebook page early Feb. 29 with the reminder that it was game day. The Lady Grizzlies were heading to Rogers High School in Puyallup for regionals.
“With them going to regionals, I was trying to hype up the game a little bit. I try to do that. I’ll go through and edit a photo up,” Hamil said. “As a kid I collected sports cards from the early 1960s and ’70s. ... they’re kind of like artwork.”
Hamil traveled with the team to Puyallup, capturing the highs and lows of the game. He posted photos of different players throughout the action along with updated scores. The Grizzlies were up at the end of the first quarter and rallied late in the game, but lost 64-52. Hamil eventually shared a video and about 150 photos, everything from players, cheerleaders and students, their families and friends leaving the school to pre-game, live action and post-game shots.
“It was a good game” even though the Lady Grizzlies lost, he said. They played hard and, as he noted in a Facebook post, he was going to miss watching them play.
“Left it all out on the court tonight,” Hamil wrote. “I really hate the end of seasons.”
The Lady Grizzlies are just one team Hamil chronicles with his camera. Hamil, 39, has a full-time job at Yakima Steel, is a husband and father of three but still finds time to take hundreds of photos every week during high school sports seasons, from basketball and football and wrestling to soccer and softball. For the last few months it’s been almost all basketball.
Hamil photographs the stars and the beginners, the kids who are out on the court a lot and those who don’t get much playing time. He knows how important those photos are for parents, relatives and friends.
Other events
Once high school basketball wraps up, Hamil moves on to other subjects. Spring sports are tougher to shoot because competitions often happen earlier in the day and he can’t get away from work. But there are plenty of other possibilities. Hamil has shot almost every parade in Yakima County, popular community events such as Cinco de Mayo in Sunnyside, numerous pageants, academic banquets and plays at several high schools.
This weekend it’s “Peter Pan” at Sunnyside High. Sunnyside is where he started in sports photography so Hamil covers as many high school events as possible. “I seriously have shot almost everything the school does, or try to — a lot of it to help promote what they’re doing,” he said.
People occasionally ask Hamil, who has been branching out to Grandview and Mabton, how much he charges to shoot events. He generally doesn’t, though some organizations such as the Moxee Hop Festival hire him. And though he doesn’t advertise, parents pay him for their kids’ senior photo shoots.
“If I go to an event, I don’t charge anything; I just post them on Facebook,” Hamill said.
When Hamil was honored in 2019 with a community leadership award from the Washington Association of School Administrators, he had posted at least 70,000 photos of Sunnyside High School sports and events on his personal and public Vintage509 photography pages on Facebook, he estimated. Those were just the shots good enough to share, noted Hamill, who was also honored by the Sunnyside School District with a Golden Apple for Volunteer of the Year in 2017.
Though Hamil has posted thousands of photos, it’s challenging to find a photo of him on social media — or almost anywhere. “I don’t get my picture taken very often,” he said, chuckling.
Hamil grew up and graduated from high school in Grandview, where he lives with wife, Clara. The couple recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary and have three daughters — Trinity, who will be going into the Air Force this summer; 16-year-old SueAnn and Andi, who is in first grade and plays AAU basketball (so he photographs those games, too).
Their two youngest daughters go to school in Sunnyside, where Clara grew up.
Started with football
Football is Hamil’s first love in sports. He also competed in track and field events before leaving for technical school in Arizona and a few years of working in Seattle. Though Hamil might say he wasn’t much of a football player, that’s where his sports photography began.
“I really cover the football team a lot because they’re who I started with,” he said. “I maybe have missed three games over the past four years.”
His later-in-life calling as a photographer began with a Canon EOS Rebel T3 he bought for Clara for Christmas 2014. It started with nature shots, which he posted on Instagram. Over time Hamil created a small following and realized how much he enjoyed photography.
“It just clicked,” he said.
When daughter Trinity was on the cheer team at Sunnyside High School, Clara mentioned a football scrimmage. Though Hamil had planned to head up into hills for more nature shots, he changed his mind, went to the practice and took some photos.
Anthony Smith, the team’s defensive line coach, was looking to build the team’s social media presence. There wasn’t really anything out there of kids actually playing the sport, he said.
“I did edits on photos but I didn’t want to take photos (from other photographers) and risk getting in trouble,” Smith added. “I put out a post on Facebook — does anyone know a photographer who would like to come down? Clara said ‘hey, my husband takes pictures; take a look on Instagram.’”
The school’s athletic director approved Smith’s efforts to get Hamil on board and Hamil agreed. He began sending his photos to Smith, who edited them, added the players’ names and posted them. That was the fall of 2016.
“I mainly just shot the football games that fall,” Hamil said. “It’s probably my favorite sport to shoot.”
The team made the playoffs that year, and his photos got a lot of attention. The Lady Grizzlies coach asked Hamil to photograph the team, and he gradually began fitting more sports, and other community events, into his schedule.
“Once the high school realized this guy was not in it for money, that he was just going to be donating this stuff to the community, they kind of gave him all access to courtside, on the field at the football stadium,” Smith said.
All the kids know him, Smith added, and Hamil’s photos are important for them and for faraway relatives who don’t get to see them play. “It’s a memory they can have forever,” he added.
“His pictures ... they really are amazing,” Smith said. “All the kids know him.”
‘The guy’
People show their appreciation in a variety of ways. A few years ago Hamil, who is on his third camera — a Canon EOS-R — created a GoFundMe campaign to buy a couple lenses. He raised $4,000. Last September, Hamil was chosen to be grand marshal of the Sunshine Days Parade in Sunnyside.
“Everyone’s just been kind about it,” Hamil said. “I’ve had people come up to me and say, ‘You’re the guy who takes photos!’”
He got one of his favorite shots on Jan. 23, when longtime Sunnyside high school wrestling coach George Paulus led his final home match after a more-than-40-year career guiding junior and high school wrestlers. Paulus’ back was to the camera as he gave his goodbye speech to stands packed with fans of all ages.
Hamil’s life is often busy with work, family and photo shoots, especially in the fall. But he relishes capturing the moments that stand out in school history and community life.
“It’s just a blast,” he said.