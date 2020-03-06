State basketball in Yakima

The high school basketball season in Washington reaches its peak this week. The six state basketball tournaments began Wednesday at three venues across the state, including the Yakima SunDome, where the Class 2A and 1A tournaments are held. The Class 4A and 3A tournaments are at the Tacoma Dome and the Class 2B and 1B tournaments are at Spokane Arena.

It's big business for host cities. In 2019, approximately 7,400 visitors who came to Yakima for tournament games had an estimated economic impact of $4.9 million, according to Rich Austin, director of sports development for the Yakima Valley Sports Commission.

That doesn't count local attendees, Austin noted in an email, because officials can't break down their spending.