Despite the ongoing pandemic and a few online technical difficulties, a commemorative community worship service among Yakima Valley religious and community leaders recalled the words and deeds of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday afternoon.
Before reading an affirmation of King’s words, Toni McBean of Yakima reflected on their timeliness.
“How appropriate, in these days and times of unrest, that we have these beautiful words to hear,” McBean said before quoting one of King’s speeches.
In part, McBean’s affirmation quoted King as saying, “I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. That is why right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than evil triumphant.”
Sunday’s event, sponsored by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities, was scheduled to take place at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in downtown Yakima. It was switched to an online Zoom format due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Rev. David Hacker said.
Despite that, Sunday’s event still had reflections, music and prayer from ministers including the Rev. Robert Trimble, the Rev. Willie Pride and Msgr. John Ecker — although the latter’s pre-recorded reflection was cut short due to audio difficulties.
Recently elected city of Yakima Mayor Janice Deccio also made some brief remarks reflecting on King’s words and what they meant to her.
“This is my first public event as mayor, and it’s a privilege to see the passion of our citizens for civil rights,” Deccio said. “Dr. King’s message resonated with me as a young girl, and that hasn’t changed.”
She added that King stood for racial equality and social justice, and he opposed the exploitation of the poor — issues which remain important and urgent today.
Carole Lulham also was part of the service, reflecting on equality and how prejudices have long been an obstacle to peace.
More events honoring King are planned Monday, the federal holiday which honors the civil rights leader.
The MLK Peace Drive in Toppenish begins at 9:30 a.m. with a welcome and kickoff at Toppenish Middle School, 104 Goldendale Ave. Participants are urged to remain in their vehicle and maintain a safe distance from others.
In Yakima, the annual Peace Walk has been canceled, but there will be a virtual program broadcast via Zoom (https://bit.ly/3JYaGdL) beginning at 1 p.m. Monday.
