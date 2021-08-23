The health and housing committee of the Yakima County NAACP branch plans a virtual talk on rental assistance at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Some who are aware of the rental assistance program have hesitated to seek help because of questions about qualifying or applying, or if it will impact their citizenship or legal status. Landlords wonder how they can access the funds.
Participants in Thursday's online presentation can ask questions anonymously and connect with agencies that can help them. Register at bit.ly/YHR-RentalAssistance.
Panelists will include:
• Isidra Sanchez, program director of the energy assistance program at the Opportunities Industrialization Center.
• Elizabeth Torres, research coordinator at Radio KDNA.
• Tyler Leslie, ERA manager for the Yakama Nation.
• Jessica Martinez, outreach coordinator for Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services.
• Kassandra Luna, young adult housing program case manager for Catholic Charities.
• Yakima County Department of Human Services.