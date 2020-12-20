A virtual candlelight vigil is set for Monday evening to remember those who died this year while living on the streets in Yakima County.
The 16th annual event Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day in Yakima will begin at 5 p.m. Monday on Zoom. It’s sponsored by Yakima Neighborhood Health Services in partnership with the Homeless Network of Yakima County.
To join, connect with the event live on the YNHS Facebook page at facebook.com/YakimaNeighborhood.
The national event is held in communities nationwide on the first day of winter to remember those who died while homeless. It’s taken place every year since 1990 and is sponsored by the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.
On Monday, the names of 54 local people who died while homeless this year will be read as part of the program. The ages of those who died this year in Yakima County range from 25 to 83, according to an event flyer from Neighborhood Health.
“Each one of these people was loved by someone and made a difference in someone’s life,” the flyer said.
The program will include a welcome from Rhonda Hauff, CEO of Neighborhood Health; an invocation by Pastor Shane Moore of Wesley UMC; a reading of a city proclamation by Yakima Mayor Patricia Byer; the reading of names of those who died by Annette Rodriguez and Oscar Olney.
These names will be read Monday, according to the program:
- Cecil “Steven” Baggett
- Stanley “Huey” Barney
- Linda Berukoff
- Craig Berratte
- Brian Bolte
- Robert Burke
- Danny Branscomb
- Ivan Cardenas
- Arthur Clow
- Rogerio Rodriguez-Cantu
- Javier Diaz
- Mark Easter
- Delbert Eby
- Donald Elwell
- Tina Emerson
- Betty Emmons
- Tiffany Eubanks
- Nabie Gamet
- Lorenzo Gomez
- Manuel Gonzalez
- Sally (Lou) Groom
- “Uncle Pete” Alfred Jackson
- Janice Jarrett
- Dennis Johnson
- Douglas Jones
- Alex “Steven” Kuneki
- Avery Lewis
- Gilberto Lopez
- Mercedes Martinez
- James McBeath
- Alillia Minthorn
- Pedro Mirelez
- Brian Neeley
- Elias Nunez
- Alfonso “Cowboy” Pena-Olivas
- Michael “Slim” Parks
- Jon Pendfold
- Jeffrey Pickens
- Michael Preston
- Michael Ray
- Charles “Chuck” Ryan
- Everett Selam
- Anthony Lamont St. John Jr.
- Tamara Shipley-Kiwerski
- Luis Santos-Ramos
- Jenna Seaunier
- Samantha Spencer
- Richard Spillers
- Jodi Stiltner
- Kevin Thomas
- Steve “Glen” Thurman
- Miguel Martinez-Vazquez
- Jose Verduzco
- Doyle Westphal
- Gary Winters