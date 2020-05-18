YAKIMA, Wash. — A patient at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital committed suicide Monday morning, according to the Yakima County coroner.
Curtice did not identify the woman, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after 7 a.m.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not report suicides, except in cases involving prominent persons or in situations where the suicide occurs in a public place.
In an emailed statement, Virginia Mason Memorial CEO Carole Peet said the hospital immediately launched an internal investigation to understand the circumstances and that officials have cooperated with authorities.
"There was a tragic incident in the hospital this morning that was quickly contained. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family for the loss of their loved one," Peet said.
She said that because of privacy laws, she could not comment further.
The Yakima Police Department is investigating, said Randy Beehler, spokesman for the City of Yakima.
Commenting for a story in December 2018, then-interim police Chief Gary Jones said Yakima police do not release information on suicides unless they involve a crime. The department continues to follow that policy, Beehler said.
"The death is being investigated, but beyond that, the police department doesn't have much to add," Beehler said. "It's still pretty early on into looking into the investigation, and typically with deaths that appear to be suicide, the department is pretty careful about putting information out."