The medical director of the trauma program at Virginia Mason Memorial was escorted from the hospital during his shift on April 2, his attorney recently confirmed.
Brendan Monahan of the Stokes Lawrence law firm in Yakima is investigating whether Dr. Robert Conroy’s termination may have been for an improper reason, he said late last week.
“He has saved countless lives in this community,” Monahan said, “and it is absolutely befuddling that he would be advised by the hospital that he is being relieved of all of his duties immediately and then marched to his office to collect his belongings and escorted from the premises without explanation.”
Conroy had been trauma medical director from 2007 until April 2 as well as chairman of the Trauma Quality Assurance Committee, according to a bio Monahan provided. Conroy was chairman of the department of surgery at Memorial from 2010-16.
“I have a number of questions for the hospital to understand the why and how,” Monahan said. “My role is just to get some questions answered.”
In an emailed response, VMM CEO Carole Peet declined comment. “Virginia Mason Memorial does not comment on employees who no longer work at VMM,” she said. Memorial is in full compliance with all trauma regulations, she said.
Conroy’s contact with the hospital covers three things — his duties as general surgeon, his duties to be on call for trauma and his unique role as the medical director of the trauma program, Monahan said. It also provides that he can be terminated either immediately for cause or with 90 days’ notice without cause, he added.
“And the hospital has now confirmed in writing, after my inquiry, that his termination was without cause,” Monahan said.
In Washington state, anyone can be fired at any time for any reason with or without cause, “but you cannot be terminated for the wrong cause. You can be fired for no reason or for any reason except the wrong reason,” he added. “They have confirmed for me that he was terminated without cause.
“To me that does not end the conversation, because they have a contractual right to fire him for no reason, but they’re unable to fire him for an unlawful reason.”
Conroy had privileges at the hospital for 23 years, Monahan said. He moved to Yakima in 1997 and joined Cascade Surgical Partners that year, according to the bio from his attorney.
He also served as chairman of the Trauma Quality Assurance committee while he was head of the trauma program and was the American College of Surgery representative to the Washington State Governors Emergency Medical Service and Trauma Care Steering Committee from 2014 until early April.