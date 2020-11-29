Vintage fruit label mosaic murals

The seven fruit label mosaic murals in Tieton are located on buildings and in open spaces around and near the Tieton town square.

• The “Tieton T” and "Keller Fruit" are mounted on the Mighty Tieton warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave.

• The “Strand Viking" is on the Wisconsin Avenue side of Boxx Gallery.

• The Garretson family's "Moon Apples" is on the Maple Street side of Boxx Gallery.

• The Tie-it-On dog is freestanding on Wisconsin Avenue, across the street from the Strand Viking.

• The Holtzinger Fruit label is next to the 601 Elm St. studios.

• Hy-Land-Kids (Cowiche Growers) is on the Maple Street side of Tieton Made, 700 Maple St.