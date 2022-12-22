It was 15 degrees when the Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day candlelight vigil began under the cool blue glow of Millennium Plaza on Wednesday evening. Darkness settled, ushering in a long and bitter cold night.
More than 30 people attended the vigil, which has been happening on or near the winter solstice since 1990. Hosted by Yakima Neighborhood Health Services and the Homeless Network of Yakima County, the vigil commemorates and remembers those in Yakima’s homeless population that have died that year.
YNHS and the homeless network estimate at least 60 homeless people died in Yakima this year. Vigil organizers work to collect the names, and were able to identify 47.
Yakima Mayor Janice Deccio said the city marked Wednesday as Homeless Persons' Memorial Day.
“Those who are experiencing homeless began life as we all did,” Deccio said. “As a helpless infant, a small child, who grew into an adult and somewhere along the way, perhaps molded by many compounding circumstances, their life took a turn … We are here tonight to memorialize our neighbors, whose journey ended on the streets or in a shelter under unimaginable circumstances.”
According to the 2022 Point in Time report, there are 670 homeless people living in Yakima. Deccio said while 487 homeless people have some sort of encampment, shelter or housing to brave the subzero temperatures, about 189 people would have to spend, the longest, coldest night at the mercy of the elements.
Jean Scheid, justice, equity, diversity and inclusion manager at YNHS, read aloud the names of the 47 unhoused people who died. They were between the ages of 33 and 81.
“It breaks my heart every night that I realize there are people living out in the cold and in any kind of weather but certainly during the longest night and the darkest night. It’s going to be dipping below zero for the next few days. That is totally frighting to me,” Scheid said.
In 2021, 49 people were remembered at the vigil. The year before it was 54 people.
Scheid, who was a homeless outreach nurse for 12 years, said she was most worried about the potential for people to experience frostbite and lose their fingers and toes. The fear of freezing to death is serious during nights that are supposed to drop to as low as minus 6 degrees.
“What I would hope is that there is always a warm place for somebody to go and we strive for that at Yakima Neighborhood Health. We provide as much of that as we can but it’s not always possible to find everybody that needs that,” Scheid said.
Nate Poel, chair of the Homeless Network of Yakima County, urged Yakima residents to help in any way they can. He said simply volunteering at local organizations that provide support and shelter to homeless people can go a long way.
“There are many organizations that regularly have volunteers. There are shelters and donation drives, those are very great ways to get involved,” Poel said. “We also need advocates. We have resources in our community to address these issues and often times they get directed to places where they don’t have as strong of an effect. We can solve homelessness, really all that’s missing is the will to do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.