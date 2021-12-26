Vigil remembers nearly 70 who died in Yakima while homeless in 2021

Annette Rodriguez, homeless services director for Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, said she misses many of the people who died while experiencing homelessness in 2021, but Nathan Hylton stood out.
“He was ‘dealing with a lot of demons,’ that’s what he would say,” Rodriguez said. “He was a good person with a big heart.”
She knew him for more than five years while he was in and out of housing, like many others in Yakima.
“I know a lot of these folks left knowing someone who cared,” Rodriguez said. “I feel a sense of peace for them.”
Nearly 70 Yakima County community members who died while experiencing homelessness in 2021 were remembered at a candlelight vigil Tuesday, the first day of winter and the longest night of the year.
Rodriguez has read the names at the ceremony, which coincides with the National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day organized by the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council, for the last 17 years.
Meredith Bruch, chair of the Homeless Network of Yakima County, said the ceremony was a way to bring the challenges individuals face while experiencing homelessness to the forefront.
During her prepared remarks, she asked those who gathered to share a message of belonging and care with all in Yakima. The community must come together to end homelessness, she said.
“We can learn from everyone in our community if we’re open to learning,” Bruch said.
Rev. David Hacker of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church provided music during the ceremony. The song he chose, “On Eagle’s Wing,” spoke about shelter, refuge and strength, he said.
“It’s a reminder of our job to be a sign of that love of God in the world,” Hacker said.
He said the ceremony is about being with the people who are experiencing homelessness.
“Death is not the end,” Hacker said. “Neither is the darkness and injustice that perpetuates homelessness. Life triumphs.”
Community loss
There were 49 people who were remembered by name at the ceremony, but there were another 19 who were thought to have died while homeless, Rodriguez said.
Forty people were remembered by name in 2019, and 54 people were remembered by name in 2020.
Neighborhood Health worked to confirm as many of the names as they could before the ceremony, she said. The organization used information from the coroner, Union Gospel Mission, Homeless Network and medical records to confirm the deaths.
In 2021, many died while living on the streets or in shelters, and at least three were veterans. Their ages ranged from 27 to 84, according to the vigil program. Their deaths were the result of chronic disease, accidents, violence, mental illness and addiction.
People experiencing homelessness are more likely to have chronic illness, and having unstable housing makes it more difficult to recover, Rodriguez said.
“If people can’t get housed, they can’t get healthy,” she said.
Rodriguez said a number of the individuals died after being exposed to extreme temperatures or dangerous weather events.
Bruch said she expected the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the number of deaths.
“People are afraid to stay in congregate shelters,” Bruch said.
There are few vouchers available for hotels or motels where people can have a private space, she said, so some people chose to stay outside, where they were exposed to the elements.
“(People who are homeless) are often pushed to the edge where they can’t be seen,” she said.
The following people were remembered at Tuesday’s program:
- Richard Alswager
- Linda Barnes
- Richard Barnes
- Timothy Blocker
- Crist Bengal
- Josie E. Bruggeman
- Oscar J. Campos
- Gloria Cantu
- Leo Cardenas
- Joseph R. Collins
- Pete J. Cyr
- Michelle R. Fithen
- Claudia Fina
- Lisa J. Fox
- Randall Franklin
- Matthew Guhlke
- Nathan E. Hylton
- Charles C. Hoffman
- Wilhelmina Howard
- Michael Johnson
- Amber Ketchersid
- Chester C. Kimble
- Steve Knotts
- Linda M. Kroon
- Christopher “Chad” Kunert
- Neil Lien
- Ramos Rocio Martinez
- Richard McFarland
- Byron Mingo
- Marlia Neeley
- Sabri Oleson
- Michael Partida
- Steven Pendergrass
- Kathy Richardson
- Christie Rickey
- Tony Rodriguez
- Autumn L. Sansaver
- Francisco Santana
- Cherrie Smith
- Barney Stanley Sr.
- John Strong
- Walter Stubbs
- James Tharrett
- Dovan Thompson
- Tracy Toothe
- Brian Unthank
- Gaspar G. Villicana
- Jeremy Williams
- Gary Wolf
