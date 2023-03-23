210327-yh-news-welcomehome-1.jpg
Buy Now

Vic Wood of the Yakama Warriors Association gives opening remarks at the annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans ceremony Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Wash. This year's ceremony focused on 737th Transportation Company.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

The Yakama Warriors Association and other veterans' groups will observe Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day with ceremonies, keynote speakers and food on Saturday at Sarg Hubbard Park.

Activities begin at 1 p.m. at the Korean-Vietnam memorial within the park at 111 S. 18th St. in Yakima, and will include a wreath laying, full military honors, 21-gun salute and taps.

Following the ceremonies and keynote speakers, hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages will be served at no charge, courtesy of the Yakama Warriors.

Ten years ago, the Legislature and Gov. Jay Inslee approved legislation proclaiming March 30 of each year Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day in Washington.

The date was chosen because March 30, 1973, was when the U.S. military completed withdrawal of combat troops from Vietnam.

Further information about Saturday’s event is available at yakamawarriors.com.

Contact Joel Donofrio at jdonofrio@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

Business Reporter

Joel Donofrio is the business reporter for the Yakima Herald. He was born and raised in the Chicago area, but he and his wife, Cathy, fell in love with the beauty (and low humidity) of the West and moved here in 2009, eventually relocating to Yakima in September 2021. They have two young adult children, Anthony and Joanna, and a dog, Molly.  When he is not taking photos of construction sites, tracking down new and relocating businesses or catching up on agricultural trends, Joel enjoys playing guitar, singing, listening to music and playing and watching sports. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment