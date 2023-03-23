The Yakama Warriors Association and other veterans' groups will observe Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day with ceremonies, keynote speakers and food on Saturday at Sarg Hubbard Park.
Activities begin at 1 p.m. at the Korean-Vietnam memorial within the park at 111 S. 18th St. in Yakima, and will include a wreath laying, full military honors, 21-gun salute and taps.
Following the ceremonies and keynote speakers, hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages will be served at no charge, courtesy of the Yakama Warriors.
Ten years ago, the Legislature and Gov. Jay Inslee approved legislation proclaiming March 30 of each year Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day in Washington.
The date was chosen because March 30, 1973, was when the U.S. military completed withdrawal of combat troops from Vietnam.
Further information about Saturday’s event is available at yakamawarriors.com.
