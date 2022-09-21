Police have released the names of three women killed in a downtown Yakima shooting and subsequent car crash Friday.
Yaelin Arreola, 21, of Yakima, was shot in the head when gunfire erupted between her silver Audi and another vehicle while stopped at a red light at the intersection of East Yakima Avenue and South First Street, according to Yakima police.
Moments later, 52-year-old Maria Norma Carillo-Reyes and her 21-year-old daughter, Maria Cielo Torres Carillo, were killed when their Nissan Sentra was struck by the Audi as it fled the scene of the shooting, police said.
Photos, candles, balloons and a request for help for the family of Carillo-Reyes and Carillo make up a memorial in a parking lot near the crash site. Another memorial with candles, a prayer book and small wooden cross has been placed in the same parking lot for Arreola.
The incident occurred about 9:20 p.m. Friday when an exchange of gunfire erupted between Arreola’s Audi and another vehicle, Yakima police said in a news release.
Arreola was in the driver’s seat when she was shot. One of her passengers, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the arm, the release said.
Another passenger — a 17-year-old boy — took over driving the Audi, speeding west on West Lincoln Avenue before crashing into the Nissan at the Third Avenue intersection, police said.
The 17-year-old boy faces possible vehicular homicide charges in Yakima County Juvenile Court.
The shooting and crash are being investigated by the Yakima Police Major Crimes and Gang Unit and the Yakima Police Traffic Unit. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the police department at 509-575-6200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.