The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 223 Saturday night has been identified by the Washington State Patrol as Omar Chavez-Sanchez, 37, of Mabton.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Chavez-Sanchez was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado south on State Route 223 near Granger just before 9 p.m. when a northbound Chevrolet 6500 medium duty commercial truck driven by Hugo Nunez, 38, of Yakima crossed the centerline and crashed into him head on.
Chavez-Sanchez was killed in the crash, according to the WSP. Nunez was injured and taken to Astria Toppenish Hospital for treatment.
The WSP says both drivers were wearing seatbelts and intoxicants were not a factor in the crash. A news release says charges are pending against Nunez.