The graves of veterans at Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima have been decorated with holiday wreaths in advance of a Saturday ceremony.
Late Thursday morning, military personnel and volunteers placed several hundred wreaths on veterans’ graves as part of Wreaths Across America, which began in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery. The wreaths are realistic fakes. They face west, have bright red ribbons and are secured with twine so they don’t blow over.
The public ceremony at Tahoma begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, which is National Wreaths Across America Day, near the main entrance of the cemetery on 24th Avenue. Those attending are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Gene Hazen, a Veterans of Foreign Wars member.
“Honoring our deceased brother and sister veterans is important,” Hazen said.
The VFW Auxiliary organizes the Yakima wreath placement and public ceremony along with the Yakima Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Old Guard Riders.
“It’s the VFW Auxiliary that does most of the work on this,” Hazen said.
Placing the wreaths before the ceremony has drawn more volunteers over time. A few dozen people usually attend, including veterans and active-duty soldiers, community members, business managers and employees. Last year, a woman came with her grandson to help, Hazen noted.
According to cemetery records, there are 981 veterans buried in the military section among 2,083 total veterans buried throughout Tahoma.
The effort to honor them was boosted this year with a $2,500 grant from Legends Casino Hotel through its annual Yakama Cares program. Yakama Cares provided more than $1 million in funding to nonprofits, community groups, agencies and school districts.
“They sponsor this for us, in a way,” Hazen said. “Without that money, we wouldn’t be able to do all that we do.”
Wreaths will remain on veterans’ graves until the first week of January or later, depending on the weather.