The 23rd annual Veterans Stand Down is set for Oct. 22 at the Yakima Valley SunDome at State Fair Park.
The free event held by the Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition is open to all veterans, reservists, active-duty service members and their immediate family members. It starts at 9 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m., with free lunch provided. State Fair Park is at 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima.
More than 100 service providers will offer a variety of federal, state and local services, including flu shots, clothing and blankets, dental assistance, free haircuts for men and women, medical services, post-traumatic stress counseling and referrals, housing assistance, food boxes and hygiene supplies, senior resources and pet care.
The event offers assistance processing health care enrollment and claims with the U.S. Veterans Administration.
"We have also added a career fair component for those seeking employment," said event organizer David Brown.
Register online at https://forms.gle/FTTQvCurfuo1inhu5. Registration will also be on site. Call the Yakima County Veterans Program at 509-574-1537 for more information.
