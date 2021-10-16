Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition’s 22nd annual “Veterans Stand Down” will be Oct. 23 at the Yakima Valley SunDome at State Fair Park.
The free event is open to all veterans, reservists, active-duty service members and their immediate family members. It will start at 9 a.m. and run to 3 p.m., with free lunch provided.
More than 100 service providers will be at the event offering a variety of services, including flu shots, clothing, dental assistance, haircuts for men and women, medical services, housing assistance, food boxes and hygiene supplies, as well as assistance processing claims with the U.S. Veterans Administration.
To register for the event, go to https://tinyurl.com/5atpzn3w, while additional information is also available from the Yakima County Veterans Program at 509-574-1537.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.