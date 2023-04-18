U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse will have his annual Veterans Service Fair on Saturday in Yakima.
The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Yakima Convention and Event Center at 10 N. Eight St. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the free event online to reduce check-in times.
Yakima veterans will have the opportunity to explore the resources available to them including health care benefits, counseling services and employment opportunities, according to information from Newhouse's office. The event is open to veterans and all members of the public.
