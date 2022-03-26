A volley of gunfire and the sounds of taps echoed across Tahoma Cemetery on Friday as local veterans remembered Yakima’s Medal of Honor recipient.
In the annual Medal of Honor Day ceremony conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 379, veterans paid tribute to Staff Sgt. Jack J. Pendleton, who was killed in World War II as American forces made their way into Germany.
“It’s remembering him as one of our definitely true American heroes from the local community that entered service here. It’s not just remembering and recognizing him, but all the American Medal of Honor recipients,” said Steve Saunders, the VFW commander. “The sacrifices these men made were significant.”
In addition to the VFW, representatives of the American Legion, the Yakama Warriors and West Valley High School’s Junior ROTC program attended the ceremony.
Created during the Civil War, the Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest military award, recognizing uncommon valor on the battlefield. March 25, the anniversary of the award’s first presentation in 1863, was designated by Congress as National Medal of Honor Day.
At Pendleton’s grave, marked by a large, polished black granite monument and a flag pole, Saunders read Pendleton’s Medal of Honor citation, after which the VFW’s funeral ceremony team fired a 21-gun salute, followed by a Yakama Warriors trumpeter playing taps and “Amazing Grace.”
Born in Sentinel Butte, N.D., in 1918, Pendleton moved to Yakima in 1928 with his family. When his father, Grover, died on Christmas Day 1931, Pendleton went to work at a grocery store and picked fruit to support the family instead of finishing school.
After a brief stint at a California sawmill, Pendleton joined the Army July 7, 1942, seven months after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He shipped out to Europe in 1944 with the U.S. Army’s 30th Division, and on Oct. 12, 1944, was in Bardenberg, a German city 7½ miles from the Belgian border.
At Bardenberg, Pendleton’s company was pinned down by a machine gunner guarding a fortified German position. With no cover on the street, Pendleton volunteered to lead a squad to take out the machine gun. They got 130 yards down the street when Pendleton was hit in the leg.
Telling his men to stay put, Pendleton continued to crawl toward the machine gun, carrying only hand grenades. He was 30 feet — a first down in football — away from the machine gun nest when the gunner opened fire, killing him instantly. But Pendleton’s advance allowed the rest of his squad and another squad to move undetected and take out the German position. With the machine gun nest removed, other troops were able to take the fortified position.
Pendleton’s mother, Dora, received his Medal of Honor on March 15, 1945, and three years later received the first Gold Star Button issued in Washington, a decoration given to family of service members killed in the war.
Rich Beck, the VFW chaplain and a member of the funeral ceremony team, said Pendleton was forgotten over time. Pendleton’s grave at Tahoma Cemetery was marked with a government-issued bronze plaque that listed his decorations — Medal of Honor, Bronze Star, Purple Heart with two Oak Leaf Clusters — using only military abbreviations.
His mother’s grave next to him was marked with a simple concrete marker.
Beck realized that there was a Medal of Honor recipient at Tahoma when, while serving on a veterans committee at the U.S. Department of Agriculture where he worked 12 years ago, he saw Pendleton’s name on a listing of Medal of Honor recipients.
Initially getting no interest from the VFW, Beck said he and his wife went out on Medal of Honor Day and laid a wreath on Pendleton’s grave.
From there, the VFW post took an interest and began conducting annual ceremonies at the grave, with the only interruption last year because of the pandemic, and installed a solar-powered light to illuminate his grave marker. In 2013, the city renamed the stretch of East A Street from North Front to North 10th streets in Pendleton’s honor.
In September 2018, a granite monument with Pendleton’s likeness and his Medal of Honor citation was erected to mark his and his mother’s graves. The monument, built by “Cemetery Tim” Morris was paid for with donations raised by Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ramon Dang, who believed Pendleton deserved a more fitting tribute at the cemetery.
Pendleton also was honored with a military transport ship named in his honor, as well as a street at Joint Base Lewis McChord and a building that once stood at the Yakima Training Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.