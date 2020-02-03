Military veterans from the Yakima area are invited for a special service session at the American Legion this week.
American Legion staff will discuss veterans benefits, legislative efforts, membership opportunities and service to the community, according to a news release. A veterans service officer will be available to discuss claims and other benefits questions.
Sessions are planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 5 and 6, at the Logan Wheeler American Legion Post 36 at 1120 N. 34th Ave. in Yakima.
The American Legion has been a key advocate for veterans and has been responsible for strategic legislative initiatives such as the G.I. Bill and the creation of the Department of Veterans Affairs since its inception in 1919.