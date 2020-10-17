YAKIMA, Wash. — Coronavirus may have scaled back the Veterans Stand Down and information fair event, but it wasn’t going to kill it.
Cancelling the event "was never an option,” said Dave Purcell, an area vice commander of the American Legion and one of the event’s organizers. “The veterans still need help. The homeless veterans still need assistance.”
Sponsored by Yakima County Veterans Program, the event provides a one-stop place for veterans to come and connect with a variety of services, including food clothing donations, flu shots and information about veterans programs.
In past years, the program attracted 90 service providers and as many as 800 veterans.
But this year, 25 providers were set up at the Yakima Valley SunDome, with 250 veterans signed up, said Ray Hernandez with the county program.
Hernandez said the program and organizers worked with the Yakima Health District to put on the program in a way that protected participants while ensuring they had access to services provided.
Those signing up had to have their temperature taken and answer basic health questions before being given a wristband and allowed inside the SunDome. They were also required to wear face masks and maintain social distance, as indicated by marks on the floor and yellow tape cordoning off aisles.
Hernandez said people were cooperative with the rules at the event.
Among the groups with booths were the federal and state Department of Veterans Affairs, Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services, People for People, Yakama Nation, Yakima Housing Authority, Yakima Neighborhood Health and the Yakima Valley Vet Center.
“We provide combat counseling for combat veterans,” said Billy Daughtry, an outreach program specialist with the vet center. “We’re still serving vets, even with the pandemic.”
Ronald Boutwell, an Army and National Guard veteran from Yakima, said while the coronavirus had shrunk the program to a degree, it was still good to see that it was not cancelled.
“A lot of vets need the services that are provided here,” Boutwell said.