A Yakima group home that’s helped veterans regain a foothold in society for 20 years is now facing uncertainty.
The home at 301 S. Sixth St. is operated by Comprehensive Healthcare and funded by a Veterans Affairs per diem grant. The facility houses up to eight veterans in two-year programs that help them find work and connects them to services.
After providing $87,000 last year, the VA didn’t fund the group home during this grant cycle.
A liaison from the VA will be working with the group home to assure veterans can remain in the program until they find permanent housing through other Veterans Administration programs, said VA spokeswoman Linda Wondra in Walla Walla
Comprehensive can apply for a one-year extension of the current grant if needed, Wondra said.
The group home, called the VIP House, or Veterans Initiative Program, was established in 1999 as part of an effort to end homelessness among veterans.
The city of Yakima donated the house. There, veterans are provided a caseworker who helps them tap services they need, including employment, mental health and substance abuse counseling.
Wondra said she didn’t know why the group home wasn’t funded.
Program officials “will have an opportunity to speak to the national office about their application once the grants are announced.” Wondra said.
Comprehensive Healthcare is seeking other options to fund the group home, said spokeswoman Tori Tarter.
“If it comes to it, we will put them in other residential programs,” she said of veterans living at the VIP House. “We will still provide care no matter what.”
There are six men staying at the group home. Five will finish their two-year program before the end of September, Tarter said.
If necessary, Tarter said, the sixth person will be moved into another Comprehensive housing program.
Having the group home hang in the financial balance is troubling, said Dave Brown, who oversees Yakima County’s veterans program.
He’s helped connect several veterans to the group home over the years.
“It’s been like the staple,” he said. “It’s been the very first thing to help homeless veterans in the Valley.
Chuck Austin Place, a $17 million veterans housing project at the former armory at 1703 Tahoma Ave. in Yakima, isn’t expected to be complete until August 2021.
It’s not clear if that housing project, which will provide 41 affordable apartments, will offer services that would meet the needs of those accepted into the group home.
Either way, Comprehensive says it’s not giving up on serving homeless veterans.
Shawna Stoneking, director of residential services at Comprehensive, said other funding avenues and housing options are being explored.
“We may have a different program, a different name, but we want to do everything we can not to disrupt this service,” she said. “We definitely support these folks — they will not be out on the streets.”