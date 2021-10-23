Don Miller has been coming to the annual Yakima Valley Veterans Stand Down and Benefits Fair for several years.
This year, Miller, a Yakima resident who served in the U.S. Army from 1970-71, said he was impressed with the size of the event, which took up the arena floor at the Yakima Valley SunDome -- especially when it came to learning about veterans’ benefits from the more than 100 service providers who were there.
“I’ve been missing out on a whole bunch of benefits,” Miller said, including vehicle registration exemptions and free passes for Washington State Parks for disabled vets.
Miller was among the hundreds who attended the 22nd annual event Saturday. The event was open to veterans, reservists and active-duty service members and their families.
At the SunDome, veterans were able to get haircuts, vaccinations for themselves and their pets, help with filing for benefits, as well as food, housing and clothing assistance. They were also able to get a free lunch of chicken or meatloaf.
David Brown, president of the Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition, was pleased with the turnout, as well as being able to use the entire SunDome for the event.
Last year’s event was also in the SunDome, but only in a part of the building due to Yakima County Superior Court turning the main arena floor into a courtroom for jury selection. Coronavirus restrictions also limited the number of service providers and time people could spend there.
But this year, while participants had to be masked and socially distanced, there was room for more service providers, as well as giving veterans space to mingle and enjoy a meal.
Veterans who needed it could also receive food boxes, supplemented by 1,000 pounds of donated beef and fish, Brown said. With grocery prices increasing, he said it was a welcome benefit.
He anticipated possibly reaching close to the 700 who attended in 2019, months before COVID-19 became a global pandemic.
“People do want to get out and have some interaction,” Brown said. He believes Yakima's stand down is one of the largest in the state, as it also encompasses programs for all veterans.
He and Matt McCay, a coalition board member, said another important thing is hooking up veterans with the benefits they are entitled to, particularly medical assistance. Brown said many Yakima vets are not signed up for those benefits.
“One of the biggest things is having (the Department of Veterans Affairs) here helping vets sign up,” McCay said.
Another popular service for the vets was the haircut booth, operated by students from Elite Academy, a cosmetology school in Yakima.
Student Dante Duvall said it was particularly meaningful. Duvall recently completed his service in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, and appreciated the opportunity to honor veterans by helping them look better.
“It’s really easy to look at a veteran and say, ‘Thank you for your service,’” Duvall said.
Among those with booths at the fair was the Mid-Columbia Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, an organization for descendants of those who served in the Continental Army or assisted the American cause during the Revolutionary War.
“We are the first veterans of the United States,” said Kelly J. Schultz, the chapter’s president, who was wearing colonial garb. “In our chapter, we have a fair representation from veterans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.