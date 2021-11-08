The annual Veterans Day parade will return to downtown Yakima on Thursday after a hiatus last year because of the pandemic.
The parade, organized by VFW Post 379, will start at 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Yakima Avenue and Sixth Street. The route will continue west on Yakima Avenue to Sixth Avenue. Yakima Avenue will be closed to motorized traffic and parking from Sixth Street to Seventh Avenue, according to a news release from the city.
Organizers anticipate approximately 750 participants and 50 vehicles in the parade.
Afterward, the post will host a lunch catered by Kim’s Got Smoke from noon to 1:30 p.m. The VFW's annual Veterans Day breakfast lasts from 7-10 a.m. at Post 379 at 118 S. Fifth Ave.
Other area events:
PROSSER
A Veterans Day procession begins at 11 a.m. in the city’s historic downtown district.
Prosser Memorial Health will serve veterans, service members and their families a free, drive-thru hot breakfast from 7-10 a.m. on the hospital campus.
ELLENSBURG
The annual Veterans Day parade will start at 11 a.m. from the Ellensburg Police Department on Pearl Street. Veterans who want to ride or march need to be there between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The parade will go north on Pearl, east on Sixth and south on Pine back to the police department.
UPCOMING
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse will host his annual Veterans Service Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St. The fair is an opportunity for Central Washington veterans to explore the resources available to them and will feature organizations that offer help with VA and health care benefits, counseling, employment opportunities and more.
This year’s event will feature a Vietnam veterans pinning ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Vietnam-era veterans are encouraged to sign up at https://newhouse.house.gov/vietnamvetpinning. Organizations interested in participating should contact Vicki Holleman-Perez in the Yakima district office at 509-452-3243.
To submit a Veterans Day event for this list, email news@yakimaherald.com.
