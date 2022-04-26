The Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition will launch a month-long food drive May 1.
The effort will run through the month of May and intends to help area veterans facing food shortages.
Non-perishable foods sought include microwavable meals, tuna, chicken, ham, jelly, crackers, chili, baked beans, hearty soups, protein bars, granola, beef stew, rice, spam and noodles.
Gift and gas cards also are being accepted as well as cash donations. Food donations can be made at the office at 223 N. First St. in Yakima. Call 509-574-1537 or 509-574-1528 to assure someone is at the office. Cash and gift card donations can be dropped off at the office or mailed to P.O. Box 1239, Yakima, WA 98907.
