When the music and marchers of the Sunfair Parade return to Yakima Avenue on Saturday, Verlynn Best will be honored as grand marshal.
She was selected by the parade’s board because of her advocacy for local businesses and dedication to the community, board president Paul Crawford said in a news release.
“When I moved here eight years ago, Verlynn was one of the first people who welcomed me,” Crawford said in the release. “Since then, I have been amazed by her tenacity. She is the kind of focused leader that any town would be lucky to have. We are better as a city with her in it.”
Best, the president and CEO of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, said it was an honor to be selected.
“I love where I live, and I love everything I’ve been engaged with for the last 12 years with the Chamber,” she said in an interview. “I have made wonderful friends in this community, and I just always want it to be prospering and growing in the right direction. That’s really my heart’s desire for Yakima.”
She said she’ll retire from her role at the Chamber in May 2023.
“Obviously, I’m thrilled for my retirement chapter, but I know that it’s going to be bittersweet,” Best said. “I really do love where I live.”
Parade details
The 61st annual Sunfair Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday along Yakima Avenue. It’ll follow the same route as past years, from 16th Avenue to Naches Avenue.
Judging will take place in the parade staging area from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Organizations or businesses that want to participate can pick up an application from parade presenter Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, or Ron’s Coins and Collectables, the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce or www.yakimaparades.com.
The deadline for entry is midnight Friday, according to the news release. Questions can be emailed to yakimaparades@gmail.com.
