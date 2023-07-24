A vehicle fire that spread into the nearby brush is affecting traffic on Interstate 90 near Vantage.
As of 5:30 p.m., I-90 was closed westbound at milepost 143, 7 miles east of Vantage. Eastbound traffic is open, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Both lanes were closed for a time earlier in the afternoon.
According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the fire grew to 150 acres, though forward progress has stopped.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire, with the Bureau of Land Management taking the lead starting Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.