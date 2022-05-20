The Yakima airport shut down commercial flights Friday morning after a car crashed into the control tower, according to the Yakima Police Department.
A driver was speeding on Washington Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. and crashed into two transformers and the control tower. Power is out at the airport and neighboring businesses, said interim airport manager Jaime Vera.
Commercial flights are temporarily halted. Non-commercial flights can operate, and will need to call out their position, Vera said.
The driver of the car has life threatening injuries, police said.
This story is developing and will be updated.
