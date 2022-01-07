Variety of staffing issues contributed to closure of Yakima schools Friday, officials say

A variety of staffing issues contributed to the Yakima School District’s decision to close schools Friday, officials said.
The district initially announced a two-hour delay of the start of classes due to winter weather conditions early Friday morning. This meant elementary classes would have started at 10:45 and middle and high school classes would have started at 10 a.m.
But as the morning continued on, district officials became aware of low staffing availability, district spokesperson Kirsten Fitterer said. Once it was determined that there were not enough qualified staff available to oversee classrooms, Superintendent Trevor Greene decided on the closure.
The announcement went out over various platforms around 9 a.m. The district had snow days on Monday and Thursday because of heavy snowfall in Yakima, with 8 inches falling Wednesday and Thursday in town. The district will have to make up the days missed this week later in the school year, Fitterer said.
A number of factors combined to create the staffing shortage, Fitterer said. The district’s pool of substitute teachers is low this year compared to previous years. School districts nationwide have reported substitutes are in short supply.
Many subs are in long-term positions covering for teachers out on maternity and paternity leave, or overseeing online classes the district offers. Other long-term subs were covering for teachers out due to medical procedures performed over winter break, Fitterer said.
The Yakima School District is the largest in the county with 16,000 students. East Valley, Highland, Selah, Wapato, West Valley and Mt. Adams school districts also were closed Friday. Other area districts started late.
Fitterer said that closures of other nearby districts due to the weather meant that teachers with students in those districts had to find childcare or stay home with their children themselves, which further strained staffing availability.
“All of that together just kind of was the perfect storm for not having enough staff to staff the Yakima School District,” Fitterer said.
YSD is constantly recruiting emergency substitute teachers, with trainings each month, Fitterer said. The application is available on the district’s website.
Fitterer said the district expects to return to normal, in-person instruction Monday. The district sent a letter to parents Friday afternoon that acknowledged the stress school closures can cause.
But as COVID cases continue to rise locally and statewide, school officials said future closures are possible. Nearly 1,000 new cases were reported over the past two days in Yakima County.
“COVID cases are predicted to continue to rise this month — a month where we are also dealing with winter weather and flu and cold season, so we may continue to find ourselves challenged to fully staff schools,” Greene said in the letter.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal addressed possible closures during a Friday speech.
“Folks across the state should expect periodically — depending on the community — maybe a building, perhaps even a district to have to close for a very short period of time,” he said.
He pledged that his office will not order large-scale district closures. Smaller closures of schools or classrooms are up to individual district or local health jurisdictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.