Cooler weather and higher humidity levels were anticipated Thursday as firefighters work to contain a 17,000-acre fire near Vantage.
The fire started near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway in Kittitas County around noon Monday.
An observational flight Wednesday helped provide a more accurate map of the fire’s perimeter, which stretches to Box Canyon Road to the north, Whiskey Dick Creek to the west and Wanapum Lake to the east, according to a Wednesday report from the Southeast Washington Type 3 interagency team responding to the fire.
The updated perimeter enclosed about 26,490 acres, but the area includes sizable pockets of unburned fuel, the report said.
The burned area was estimated to be about 17,000 acres Wednesday, and the fire was 25% contained. Multiple aircraft, six hand crews and 31 fire engines were assigned to the fire, along with other equipment. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
An updated report Thursday morning said firefighters were working to control the fire along the west perimeter by installing fire lines.
“Now the most active flank of the fire, the west flank is backing upslope while winds from the west push downslope,” the report said.
A border was established along the north perimeter near Box Canyon Wednesday, and hand crews camped there overnight, the reports said, allowing them to begin work in the same area Thursday without extended transport times.
Vantage Highway was expected to remain closed until at least 3 p.m. Thursday, at which point the incident management team, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and Kittitas County Public Utility District would assess if it was ready to open, the report said.
The fire command will be transitioning from a Type 3 to a Type 2 incident management team in coming days, the Thursday report said.
One cabin and three outbuildings have been lost in the fire. Evacuation orders in the community of Vantage were lifted Tuesday night.
The Northwest Interagency Coordinating Center increased the preparedness to Level 3 Thursday, indicating an increased demand for wildfire preparedness and resources.
