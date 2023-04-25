Holes in the deck of Interstate 90’s Vantage Bridge over the Columbia River have been noticeable, and patched up, for several years.
But now that a three-year, lane-closing effort to replace the bridge deck is scheduled by Washington State Department of Transportation officials, the 60-year-old bridge east of Ellensburg is really getting everyone’s attention.
Perhaps that’s because the thousands of vehicles that cross the bridge every day as they travel across Washington on I-90 will have to do so in two rather than four lanes beginning in summer 2024. Some of those cars and trucks likely will travel alternate routes – including a detour through the Yakima Valley.
Brian White and Troy Suing, assistant region administrators for WSDOT’s South Central regional office in Union Gap, told the Washington State Transportation Commission last week that Vantage Bridge repairs will have a big impact on traffic in Ellensburg and the Yakima Valley.
“Now that we’re getting closer to the actual construction, my calendar is filling up,” White said jokingly to the commission, referring to questions he’s received from city and county officials in the region.
Roger Millar, WSDOT’s CEO and the state’s secretary of transportation, said the bridge project should not obscure that repairs to interstate, federal and state highways over the next few years are far short of what is needed for safe and efficient travel.
There are 1,531 lane miles – roughly 50% of interstate, federal and state highway mileage within the South Central region – that are due for repairs, but only 73 of those miles will be addressed by 2023’s construction projects, Suing said.
“We are not catching up on our backlog – our backlog is growing,” Millar told the commission. “We remain on a glide path to failure in regard to our assets.
“The state’s economy doesn’t run on the infrastructure we wish we had, it runs on the infrastructure we have,” he added. “There is $830 million of investment that should be happening but is not happening.”
Vantage Bridge project
One investment that will happen is the $79 million Vantage Bridge deck replacement project. Preliminary work begins this fall, with the majority of construction happening between 2024 and 2026, White said.
White told the commission that since 2019, WSDOT has discovered more than a dozen through-deck holes requiring emergency repairs and lane closures on the bridge. In 2020, three holes were discovered in one day.
Approximately $518,000 has been spent over the last two years to repair the bridge deck. The emergency repairs have caused travel delays and a total of 85 days of lane closures, White said.
“The way the bridge is designed it’s very load sensitive,” he added. “You have to be very careful about where you can take the panels out.”
A highway bridge was first built across the Columbia River near Vantage in 1927 as part of the Sunset Highway, which later became U.S. Highway 10. The current bridge was built in 1962 and last received a major overhaul in 1982, according to the WSDOT website.
Construction will require three seasons, with a planned completion date of fall 2026. Drivers could experience minor delays this fall as preliminary work begins, but when major construction resumes in summer 2024, only one lane will be open to traffic in each direction.
Although the bridge deck will be replaced with pre-cast concrete panels to minimize lane closures and delays, significant backups are expected, so two detours will be available, White said.
Westbound travelers will have an option of traveling north through Wenatchee before traveling south on U.S. Highway 97 near Leavenworth to rejoin I-90 near Cle Elum.
Eastbound I-90 travelers may take Interstate 82 through the Yakima Valley to the Tri-Cities, then take U.S. Highway 395 northeast to Ritzville to avoid the bridge construction, White said.
The detours will add between one and a half to two hours of travel time, White said, but that could be quicker than waiting through the bridge lane closures.
“We will have travel signs with (traffic delay) information at Ritzville and Ellensburg so people can make the decision,” White said of the detours.
To accommodate the heaviest travel days, all lanes across the bridge will be open for the weekends of Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Watershed at the Gorge and Labor Day.
“The Vantage Bridge and other projects are going to inconvenience everybody, but it’s work that has to be done,” Millar added.
Other 2023 projects
White and Suing discussed several other projects planned this year for WSDOT’s South Central region.
More bridge deck work is scheduled this summer on the westbound and eastbound I-90 bridges over South Cle Elum Road and the BNSF railway between the two Cle Elum exits, White said. Those projects will cause temporary lane closures, and motorists should expect delays.
Phase 3 of the I-90 Snoqualmie Pass East project, an effort that has taken more than a decade, will continue this summer with slope stabilization, drainage repairs and stormwater issues addressed east of Keechelus Lake.
In Yakima County, major drainage improvements are planned on U.S. Highway 12 near White Pass; intersection safety improvements are planned at U.S. 12/Eschbach Road near Gleed; roundabout construction is scheduled at U.S. Highway 97 and Jones Road near Wapato; and repairs to State Route 241 bridges are scheduled near Mabton.
Another project involves building a new roundabout at the SR 240 and SR 225 intersection between the Tri-Cities and Hanford site.
Future projects planned in 2024 and beyond include intersection safety improvements at U.S. 12 and Ackley Road, more intersection safety and the Heritage Connectivity Trail along U.S. 97 in the Lower Valley; and traffic and safety improvements on SR 24 between I-82 and Moxee.
“We’re trying to see how roundabouts can fit in here,” Suing said of the SR 24 corridor, which recently went through a round of public hearings and surveys.
Safety and traffic flow improvements for vehicles passing through Naches on U.S. 12 are in the very early stages of planning, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.