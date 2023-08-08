A Vancouver man was killed and a woman injured when the pickup truck they were riding in crashed near Rimrock Lake Monday.
Jeffrey G. Spiekerman, 58, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer east on U.S. Highway 12 about 23 miles west of Naches around 2:35 p.m. He was passing several vehicles when he lost control and left the roadway, according to a Washington State Patrol news release, and crashed.
Spiekerman was pronounced dead at the scene, while Darcy D. Spiekerman, 57, also of Vancouver, was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, the release said, where she is in fair condition.
Both people were wearing seat belts, the release said, and the crash was attributed to improper passing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.