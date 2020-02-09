YAKIMA — Barbershop Harmony Yakima will be making its way around town on Valentine’s Day to surprise loved ones with the gift of music.
The Yakima chorus group dating back nearly 70 years will have two quartets making visits to offices, homes “or wherever you want us to be” to sing two love songs, present a card or small gift and take a photo with Valley Valentines, said Tim Deprey, the group’s president.
“We started this (Valentine’s Day tradition) close to 20 years ago,” said Deprey. “It’s one of the most enjoyable things we do.”
Visits are by appointment, and Deprey said slots were already filling up.
Pricing starts at $20, or $50 day-of “if we can fit it in,” Deprey said. Requests can be made by calling 509-406-6629.
The chorus will also be meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 801 Tieton Drive in Yakima for their weekly chorus practice. Deprey said the group is always looking for new recruits to the chorus.
— Yakima Herald-Republic