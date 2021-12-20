A half-dozen new stores and services, the relocation of another store and the February arrival of a national musical instrument chain store are among the changes recently announced by Valley Mall officials.
“We know people love to support local businesses, as well as shop their favorite national brands, so we offer a great mix of both here at Valley Mall,” said Traci Russell, vice president of leasing for mall owner CenterCal Properties LLC.
New stores at the mall, at the intersection of Main Street and Valley Mall Boulevard in Union Gap, include:
• Caffeine Connection, the third Yakima location for a café that offers coffee, sandwiches, wraps, desserts and even beer, wine and cider from local breweries and wineries. Owned and operated by Amy Gostovich, its other locations are 5621 Summitview Ave. (Chalet Place) and 2105 Tieton Drive (Yakima Valley Museum). In the Valley Mall, it’s next to Buckle.
• Wildjay is a Yakima-based company that sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its website, www.wildjay.com, describes Wildjay as “an empowering unisex brand for the wild, beautiful souls and reckless minds who want to change the world.” It’s in a kiosk between Morgan Jewelers and Kay Jewelers.
• Fruit Zone offers fruitas, elites, aqua fresca, Mom’s Candy Apples and other treats for Valley Mall shoppers. It’s next to Buffalo Wild Wings and across from Macy’s.
• Tahivo’s BBQ sells locally made rubs and spices. It’s in a kiosk between Buckle and Auntie Anne’s Pretzels.
• Hickory Farms has opened a store offering a variety of gift baskets filled with savory meats, fresh cheese and sweet desserts. Based in Chicago, the national company dates back to 1951. It’s adjacent to the main mall building in the Valley Mall Plaza. For more information, visit www.hickoryfarms.com.
• Phone Shop offers repairs and a variety of cellphone accessories. It’s in the Valley Mall Annex building, between Edward Jones and the AT&T store.
• Another store, Concept, has moved into a larger space in the mall and is now across from Bath and Body Works. Offering women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, Concept’s website, shopconceptapparel.com, states the store “was founded by two #BFFs in January 2016 with the mission to bring on-trend and affordable clothing, jewelry, accessories, shoes and cosmetics into one shopping experience for every style.”
• Finally, mall officials announced that Guitar Center, a national chain that offers new, used and vintage musical instruments and equipment, is building a store adjacent to the mall; it’s scheduled to open in February. The store will be built in the former Pier 1 Imports site, said Jacob Butler, marketing manager at Valley Mall.
“We’re excited for a year of growth,” Butler said. “2022 is going to mark our 50th anniversary year — the mall opened on Sept. 27, 1972 — so we’re looking forward to some special events.”
This week, the Valley Mall is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. It’s closed Saturday, Dec. 25 (Christmas) and reopens from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 26. For more information, visit ShopAtValleyMall.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.