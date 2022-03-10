Peggy Haskett, left, and Mike Haskett display their Band-Aids after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at their home in Yakima, Wash. Mike and Peggy are members of the Yakima & Selah Neighbors’ Network, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that provides limited services to local seniors. The nonprofit offered arranged appointments for volunteers to receive the vaccine.
Peggy Haskett, left, and Mike Haskett display their Band-Aids after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at their home in Yakima, Wash. Mike and Peggy are members of the Yakima & Selah Neighbors’ Network, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that provides limited services to local seniors. The nonprofit offered arranged appointments for volunteers to receive the vaccine.
No community was prepared, but with already poor health outcomes, the closure of Astria Regional hospital in the city of Yakima, and at least a third of the population considered high risk with an underlying health condition, the community was not in the best place, said Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the Yakima Health District.
“Our community was really quite vulnerable in terms of illness, in terms of food insecurity, in terms of not having insurance, and in terms of being a largely essential workforce,” she said.
Yakima County is now nearing a grim milestone of 700 deaths from COVID-19, but the community has adapted to prevent more losses, Bravo said.
“I hope that our community can be proud of all the efforts that we took collectively to ensure the safety of our community,” she said.
Among the positive outlooks shared by local health leaders ahead of the anniversary are the work of health care providers and other essential workers, the arrival of vaccines, and low levels of COVID-19 in the community today. Washington state's mask mandate lifts on Saturday.
1 of 40
March 2020 | Effects of COVID-19 on businesses
Lisandra Alcala, cashier assistant, cleans a check stand on Wednesday, March 17, 2020 at Costco in Yakima, Wash. Costco is currently keeping every other check stand closed to help with social distancing efforts.
A man holds a sign during a reopen Yakima rally on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Yakima, Wash. The rally of about 300 people started in front of the Yakima County Courthouse and later moved to Performance Park.
Striking fruit warehouse workers protest in front of the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries office on Yakima Avenue in honor Allan Bros. worker David Cruz, who died from COVID-19, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Yakima, Wash. Cruz participated in the three-week Allan Bros. worker strike that ended May 28.
Selah High School graduating senior Juan Carlos Morales does a traditional tassel turn from right to left after receiving his diploma on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Selah, Wash. Staff members from Selah High School split into groups to deliver diplomas and gift bags to graduating seniors in their front yards and driveways.
Virginia Hathaway, 92, speaks through the Chatter Box telephone as she visits with four members of her family Friday, June 26, 2020, at Living Care Retirement Community in Yakima, Wash. The Chatter Box is a new effort to help residents safely see their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cars drive by red flags representing COVID-19 cases in Yakima County along 40th Avenue between Powerhouse Road and River Road on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Yakima, Wash. A group of black flags near the 40th Avenue intersection with River Road represent deaths due to COVID-19 in Yakima County.
Mary Elizabeth LaTour makes face masks in the lobby of Selah Auto Care on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Selah, Wash. The masks are free to the public although donations for supplies to make more masks are encouraged.
Aimee Lybbert, a CWU student with four kids, left, helps her children sign in to a virtual learning portal before the beginning of the new school year at their home in Yakima, Wash., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Daniel Fredickson, district manager of Grand Cinema, removes signage saying “Closed” to reflect messages on the marquee at the Grand Cinemas in Sunnyside, Wash., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Movie theaters are set to reopen in Yakima County now that it’s entered Phase 2.
Peggy Haskett, left, and Mike Haskett display their Band-Aids after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at their home in Yakima, Wash. Mike and Peggy are members of the Yakima & Selah Neighbors’ Network, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that provides limited services to local seniors. The nonprofit offered arranged appointments for volunteers to receive the vaccine.
Bishop Joseph J. Tyson receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Victoria Larios, registered nurse and infection preventionist, with assistance from Lori Kelley, registered nurse and senior director of quality, on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish, Wash.
After traveling from Mattawa, H-2A workers sit in a bus as they wait their turn to be inoculated with a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday, April 12, 2021, at a pop-up vaccination clinic on a Matson Fruit farm in Selah, Wash.
Columbia Safety’s Brooklyn Boyes, left, administers a dose of the Pfizer vaccine to Magnolia McKee, 13, center, Friday, May 14, 2021, at a COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic in the parking lot at Franklin Middle School in Yakima, Wash.
PHOTOS: Two years of COVID-19 in the Yakima Valley
In March 2020, the first COVID-19 cases reached the Yakima Valley and the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. From testing sites to vaccination efforts, social distancing, effects on businesses, masking indoors and pushback on mandates, Yakima Herald-Republic photographers selected images that chronicle a challenging time with some positive outlooks.
1 of 40
March 2020 | Effects of COVID-19 on businesses
Lisandra Alcala, cashier assistant, cleans a check stand on Wednesday, March 17, 2020 at Costco in Yakima, Wash. Costco is currently keeping every other check stand closed to help with social distancing efforts.
A man holds a sign during a reopen Yakima rally on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Yakima, Wash. The rally of about 300 people started in front of the Yakima County Courthouse and later moved to Performance Park.
Striking fruit warehouse workers protest in front of the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries office on Yakima Avenue in honor Allan Bros. worker David Cruz, who died from COVID-19, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Yakima, Wash. Cruz participated in the three-week Allan Bros. worker strike that ended May 28.
Selah High School graduating senior Juan Carlos Morales does a traditional tassel turn from right to left after receiving his diploma on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Selah, Wash. Staff members from Selah High School split into groups to deliver diplomas and gift bags to graduating seniors in their front yards and driveways.
Virginia Hathaway, 92, speaks through the Chatter Box telephone as she visits with four members of her family Friday, June 26, 2020, at Living Care Retirement Community in Yakima, Wash. The Chatter Box is a new effort to help residents safely see their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cars drive by red flags representing COVID-19 cases in Yakima County along 40th Avenue between Powerhouse Road and River Road on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Yakima, Wash. A group of black flags near the 40th Avenue intersection with River Road represent deaths due to COVID-19 in Yakima County.
Mary Elizabeth LaTour makes face masks in the lobby of Selah Auto Care on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Selah, Wash. The masks are free to the public although donations for supplies to make more masks are encouraged.
Aimee Lybbert, a CWU student with four kids, left, helps her children sign in to a virtual learning portal before the beginning of the new school year at their home in Yakima, Wash., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Daniel Fredickson, district manager of Grand Cinema, removes signage saying “Closed” to reflect messages on the marquee at the Grand Cinemas in Sunnyside, Wash., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Movie theaters are set to reopen in Yakima County now that it’s entered Phase 2.
Peggy Haskett, left, and Mike Haskett display their Band-Aids after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at their home in Yakima, Wash. Mike and Peggy are members of the Yakima & Selah Neighbors’ Network, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that provides limited services to local seniors. The nonprofit offered arranged appointments for volunteers to receive the vaccine.
Bishop Joseph J. Tyson receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Victoria Larios, registered nurse and infection preventionist, with assistance from Lori Kelley, registered nurse and senior director of quality, on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish, Wash.
After traveling from Mattawa, H-2A workers sit in a bus as they wait their turn to be inoculated with a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday, April 12, 2021, at a pop-up vaccination clinic on a Matson Fruit farm in Selah, Wash.
Columbia Safety’s Brooklyn Boyes, left, administers a dose of the Pfizer vaccine to Magnolia McKee, 13, center, Friday, May 14, 2021, at a COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic in the parking lot at Franklin Middle School in Yakima, Wash.
Vaccinations for COVID-19 became available in Yakima in December 2020 and were first distributed to health care workers, first responders and long term care employees and residents. Over the next few months, eligibility expanded to school employees, child care providers, critical workers, high-risk individuals and the general public by age group.
A year and a few days after the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Yakima County, the community vaccination clinic at Yakima State Fair Park opened to the public.
Bravo said the county made a big push to get resources out to the community en masse.
“The first of that instance was, of course, being able to do a mass testing site back at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020,” she said. “But that really set up the infrastructure and the ability and the strategy to be able to do a mass vaccination site in our community as well.”
The vaccine provided protection that wasn’t naturally acquired, Bravo said, preventing people from getting sick in the first place.
Dr. Marty Brueggemann, chief medical officer for Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, said the vaccine was a landmark step for people working in health care settings.
“That was a huge relief to people to finally get that reassurance and knowing that they have that level of protection,” Brueggemann said. “For those of us in health care, for our families, that was a big change.”
He said there’s been a big shift from the high demand for the vaccine before it was widely available, to now begging people to get vaccines, he said.
One mobile vaccine team is still active in the county with opportunities for vaccination each week, Bravo said. Primary vaccines are now available for everyone ages 5 and up, and information is available at www.YakimaVaccines.org. Vaccines are also available at most pharmacies and from most primary care providers.
About 62% of people ages 5 and up were fully vaccinated and 70% had initiated a vaccine series in Yakima County as of Monday, according to the state Department of Health dashboard. The state’s vaccination rates are higher, with about 71% of people ages 5 and up fully vaccinated and about 78% initiating vaccination.
Vaccination rates in children ages 5-11 remain the lowest of all age groups, both at the state and county level. About 19% of those ages 5-11 in Yakima County have initiated a vaccine series, and about 14.6% in that age group are fully vaccinated. At the state level, about 36% of those ages 5-11 have initiated vaccination, and 30% in that age group are fully vaccinated.
Bravo said the local community is lagging significantly with boosters. The booster shot is available for people ages 12 and up.
In Yakima County, 56,963 people, 44% of those eligible, had received an additional dose or booster dose as of Monday, according to the state dashboard. At the state level, 58% of those eligible had received a booster dose.
“We saw in the omicron wave that there is waning immunity amongst our community members,” Bravo said. “Let's not forget that we need to get that third boost for the most protection, regardless of whether or not you’ve been infected with COVID-19.”
Breakthroughs
Vaccinations are effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, but breakthrough cases happen. An increase in breakthrough cases is expected during a large peak, as more people are vaccinated and as new, more contagious variants develop, Bravo said.
Vaccinated individuals have made up a larger portion of cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the last few months, through the omicron surge specifically, Bravo said, but unvaccinated individuals are still in the majority.
There have been 8,124 total breakthrough cases reported in Yakima County since January 2021, representing about 19% of all cases. Since January 2021, 81% of all COVID-19 cases have been among unvaccinated individuals, according to breakthrough data included in the weekly summary data report.
"Of those who died and were fully vaccinated, all were 35 years and older and had underlying health conditions," the report said.
The split narrowed during the omicron surge in January and February. In January, 34% of cases were in fully vaccinated individuals and 66% of cases were in unvaccinated individuals. In February, 30% of cases were in fully vaccinated people and 70% of cases were in unvaccinated people.
The split was even narrower for breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths in February. The proportion of hospitalizations and deaths over the last year have generally been 80% unvaccinated and 20% vaccinated, but breakthrough incidents rose during the omicron surge.
In February, fully vaccinated individuals made up about 40% of hospitalizations, while unvaccinated individuals made up 60%. For deaths, fully vaccinated people made up 46% and unvaccinated people made up 54%.
Health care and hospitalizations
Brueggemann, the chief medical officer at Memorial, said the Yakima hospital is closer to “business as usual” than it’s been in months.
COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a pandemic-high in the midst of the delta surge, and that record was surpassed during the omicron surge. The highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported at one time in Yakima County was 79 on Jan. 27. The previous high was 70 on Sept. 9.
There were 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide Thursday, according to health district data. There were 8 COVID-19 patients at Memorial Thursday, Brueggemann said.
Health care system capacity is a factor in the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new COVID-19 community levels. The measure looks at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area to determine which preventions and precautions are necessary. Yakima County’s COVID-19 community level was low as of March 3.
Local hospitals were also hit with severe staffing shortages during the omicron surge, as staff members were exposed in the community or tested positive. Memorial had more than 200 employees out for COVID-19-related absences each day during one week in January.
“For the most part, the staffing problems are not what they were,” Brueggemann said, but they aren’t totally gone.
He said the pandemic has taken an emotional toll on health care workers, and some have chosen to leave the industry. Health care workers were heroes in 2020, he said, and people showed gratitude through thanks and meals and cards.
“Then, somewhere in there, people started to not trust us and even reject our advice and whatnot,” he said “That had a role, along with all the disease and the illness and the doubt, and had a real impact on our staff.”
Memorial had help from the National Guard and FEMA in recent months, which Brueggemann said kept things going. The challenge going forward will be finding ways to retain staff and encourage people to go into health care, Brueggemann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.