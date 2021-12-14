The Mid-Valley Community Clinic in Sunnyside will be offering flu and COVID-19 vaccines Saturday.
The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 700 S. 11th St. in Sunnyside. Flu vaccines for those 6 months and older will be available, along with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for those who are eligible.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 509-839-6822. Bring insurance cards if available.
Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available without an appointment at a number of clinics around Yakima County this week, including:
Wednesday
• 10 to 3 p.m., Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima.
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bearded Monkey Cycling, 1802 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima.
• 4-6 p.m., Barge Lincoln Elementary School, 219 E I St., Yakima.
Thursday
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Yakima Fire Department Station 93, 511 N. 40th Ave., Yakima.
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fiesta Foods, 1008 E. Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima.
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wray’s, 5605 Summitview Ave.
Friday
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Washington Beef, 201 Elmwood Road, Toppenish.
Vaccines also are available from pharmacies and medical clinics. For more information, go to YakimaVaccines.org.
