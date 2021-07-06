The Yakima State Fair Park COVID-19 vaccine site is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays.
First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Vaccines are free for everyone 12 and up.
Statewide, 69.2% of people 16 and up have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 58.3% 16 and up have initiated vaccination and 52% are fully vaccinated.
Yakima County had 91.4 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from June 11-24.
Mobile vaccine clinics are planned at the following locations this week without an appointment:
Wednesday
11 a.m. to 4:03 p.m., Judy’s Beauty Salon, 1103 W. Lincoln Ave., Yakima.
2 to 6 p.m. at Panadería Delicias, 1705 Fruitvale Boulevard, Yakima.
Thursday
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Su Mercado, 110 Ash St., Granger.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Moxee Market, 105 S. Iler St., Moxee.
Noon to 6 p.m., China Wok, 613 Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.
2 to 7 p.m., Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave., Granger.
Friday
12 to 3 p.m., Ashley’s Botanas Locas, 2301 W. Nob Hill Boulevard, Yakima.
4 to 7 p.m., Circle K, 1711 E. Nob Hill Boulevard, Yakima.
