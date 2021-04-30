COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled around Yakima County this weekend. No appointments are required at the following locations:
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon, Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, 12 S. 8th St. Enter through the sliding glass doors at the southeast end of the large parking lot in the back along 7th Street. YNHS has the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (one dose) vaccine. For more information, call 454-4143. There is no charge, and you don’t have to be a patient. This clinic will run every Saturday.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pacific Northwest University, 200 University Parkway, Yakima
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Toppenish Flea Market
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yakama Nation Cultural Center
In addition, the Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon-8 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.