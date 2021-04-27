The federal COVID-19 vaccine site at State Fair Park in Yakima is now open later into the evening, and mobile clinics are planned around the county this week.
Hours for the State Fair Park site changed this week. It is now open from noon to 8 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
No appointments are required for mobile clinics at the following locations:
Tuesday: 4 to 6:30 p.m. at People For People, 304 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima
Wednesday: 2:30-6:30 p.m., Fiesta Foods in Sunnyside
Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Grandview School District office, 913 W. Second St.
Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Zillah High School
Thursday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., La Salle High School in Union Gap
Thursday: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., St. Joseph Marquette, 202 N. Fourth St., Yakima
Friday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Selah United Methodist Church, 1061 Selah Loop Road
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pacific Northwest University, 200 University Parkway, Yakima
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Toppenish Flea Market
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yakama Nation Cultural Center
Yakima County has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments also are available at local clinics and pharmacies.
This week, Yakima County received 2,840 doses from the state, nearly half of the 5,010 doses received just a week earlier, according to the Yakima Health District. That total doesn't include COVID-19 vaccine doses received through federal sources, such as the ones at the State Fair Park vaccination site supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency's pilot program. The county is getting about 1,000 federal doses a day for the FEMA site and associated mobile clinics.
As of Monday, 32.8% of people in Yakima County had received a first dose and 24.6% were fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.
Everyone 16 and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington.
