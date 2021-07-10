Yakima County had 85.6 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from June 17-30, according to the state Department of Health.
Statewide, 69.6% of people 16 and up have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. In Yakima County, 58.3% 16 and up have initiated vaccination and 52% are fully vaccinated.
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park COVID-19 vaccine site is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays.
First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #.
Mobile vaccine clinics are planned at the following locations without an appointment:
Sunday
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mercado Los Lopez, 1203 N. First St., Yakima.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Toppenish Flea Market, 900 W. First Ave., Toppenish.
Noon to 5 p.m., Bale Breaker Brewing, 1801 Birchfield Road, Yakima.
3 to 6 p.m., Mercado Los Amigos, 1409 Fruitvale Boulevard, Yakima.
Monday
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Glez Family Restaurant, 1850 Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Silvia’s Professional Tax Services, 1015 E. Lincoln Ave., Sunnyside.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pollos Car Audio, 105 S. Toppenish Ave., Toppenish.
3 to 5 p.m., Grandview Market, 206 N. Euclid Road, Grandview.
Tuesday
9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., YMCA of Yakima, 3800 River Road, Yakima.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shell Gas Station, 2501 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima.
Noon to 6 p.m., Avenida Cantina, 121 E. Yakima Ave., Yakima.
4 to 7 p.m., Yakima Chamber of Commerce, 10 N. Ninth St., Yakima.