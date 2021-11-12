Rental properties from studios to three-bedroom apartments remain hard to find in Yakima, a trend landlords and rental agency managers say began more than 12 years ago and has become worse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The University of Washington’s Center for Real Estate Research conducts two statewide apartment surveys each year, at the end of March and September, and released its fall numbers earlier this month. Of the 16 counties surveyed, Yakima County had the third-lowest vacancy rate at 1.1%, and the lowest average rent at $829 per month.
“With as many units as Yakima has, to have only 29 vacancies (among surveyed apartments) is just a very small number,” said James Young, director of the UW real estate research center. “Yakima’s not an easy place to find apartments.”
The low vacancy rate isn’t a surprise to Amanda Lemon, bookkeeper for Lemon Apartments in Yakima. The rental agency has about 300 units in the Yakima area, and on Friday, Nov. 12, had just two openings.
“That will be a quick turnover — people moved out in the past week, and those will probably be taken within the next week to 10 days,” said Lemon, who has worked for the company since 2001.
“I think there’s been a rental shortage in Yakima for quite a while — it’s been a landlord’s market ever since the real estate crash of 2008, 2009. And the last couple years have been crazy,” she added.
Apartment shortage
Statistics from the UW real estate research center support Lemon’s observations. The overall vacancy rate for all types of apartments in Yakima County was 4.7% in March of 2009, then fell into the 2.5 to 3.2% range over the next two years.
It rebounded to 5% twice between September 2011 and March of 2013 before falling into the 2 to 2.7% range from September 2013 to March 2016.
For the past five years, the Yakima County vacancy rate has plunged below 2%, falling below 1% from September of 2019 through this past March. This fall’s 1.1% overall vacancy rate is an increase from the 0.6% rate last year and the 0.5% rate in March 2021.
Young, the director of the real estate research center, notes that his twice-a-year report only includes apartment units from landlords and management companies who respond to the survey. Yakima County’s response rate often includes only 20 to 30% of apartments — for example, this fall’s survey covered 2,619 units in Yakima County, a figure well short of the total amount available.
A quick online check of apartments in Yakima shows 1,290 apartments in three rentyakima.com locations: University Parkway Apartments in Terrace Heights, Castle Creek in Yakima and the The Lodges in West Yakima. An additional 630 units are overseen by Jevons Property Management, and Lemon Apartments oversees another 300 units. These apartment complexes are just a handful among those available in Yakima County.
Still, the UW survey indicates that Yakima County — and the state of Washington overall, with its 3.6% vacancy rate — is facing a shortage of available apartments, and that vacancy rates have trended downward since 2009, Young said.
“As a rule of thumb, the normal vacancy rate for apartments is considered around 5%. A tight rental market is below 4%, and an extra-tight market is below 3%,” he added. “(Yakima County’s rate) is just extraordinary stuff.”
Contributing factors
Both Young and Lemon believe the eviction moratorium and rent assistance available during the pandemic contributed to the ultra-low vacancy rates in Yakima County.
Combine that with the gradual rebound of jobs and the economy since the COVID-19 shutdown began in March 2020, and you have an apartment market with low supply and increasing rents, Young said.
Lemon noted that even two or three years ago in Yakima, there would be a few two- or three-bedroom apartments available most of the time. Not today — and it’s not just the larger apartments that are hard to find.
“It’s any apartment,” she said. “Sometimes it might be six months before a one-bedroom apartment becomes available.”
Her thoughts about why vacant apartments are so scarce mirror Young’s analysis.
“With COVID, people didn’t want to move, and the eviction moratorium and rental assistance meant they didn’t have to move,” Lemon said. “Now, they might have a $600/month apartment and be ready to move, but all they can find are $800/month because the rents have gone up. So they just stay where they’re at.”
The apartment-searching website apartments.com listed the average rent for a Yakima apartment at $785/month as of Thursday, Nov. 11, with rents ranging from a $606 average for studio apartments to $1,128 for three-bedroom apartments.
This average is lower than the $829/month listed in the UW report, which shows Yakima has the lowest average rent of any county surveyed. Statewide, the average apartment rent is $1,547 a month, with King County leading the way at $1,795.
Challenges for builders
With continued low vacancy rates and the difficulty and expense of building apartments, the average rent won't be lowering anytime soon.
Developer Byron Borton, who built the three rentyakima.com properties and is building a fourth, Powerhouse Flats, discussed the issues builders face in a March 8 letter to the Yakima City Council.
"Local developers are trying to satisfy (the) demand in Yakima by building both rental and permanent housing units across all sectors," Borton wrote. "These projects typically take 24-30 months to get fully entitled, and then constructed. Several hundred units are in the current pipeline."
Borton noted that the cost of lumber is more than three times as expensive as it was when he began to build The Lodges in 2017.
"In 2015 my cost to build apartment units was around $95,000. Today that unit cost is approaching $140,000," Borton wrote.
"The Lodges project began in 2017 and is now just finishing completion (four years). Providing substantial volumes of new dwelling units will not happen in just one or two seasons," he added.
