The Department of Veterans Affairs medical center in Walla Walla is inviting women veterans to an online town hall meeting about health care.
The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Center is hosting the meeting from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday.
VA officials say they want to know how women perceive the care they receive from the VA, and how it can be improved.
People can join the meeting through Microsoft Teams at tinyurl.com/3tbexxv or by phone at 872-701-0185, and then entering code 157643720# when asked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.