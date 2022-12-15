Some residents in Yakima and the Sunnyside area have recently experienced problems with their mail delivery and packages, adding to an already stressful time.
The weeks leading up to Christmas are the busiest of the year for mailing and delivery; the U.S. Postal Service refers to the time between Black Friday and New Year's Day as "the holiday peak." For that reason, it's not unexpected that items mailed around this time will take longer to arrive.
Mail carriers usually work extra hours every week throughout the year, but even more so around Christmas. Winter weather last week in the Yakima and Kittitas valleys slowed and temporarily stopped delivery in certain areas, though a U.S. Postal Service spokesman said issues have been resolved this week.
Some people who live along and just off Scenic Drive in Yakima didn't receive any mail or packages from Dec. 7 until Tuesday evening. At least one postal customer in the area still didn't get mail that evening. And some Sunnyside area residents have posted about mail and delivery issues on social media.
Holiday cards and gift packages are one thing, but some people get their medication through the mail and if bills aren't received and paid in time, late fees could be charged and credit ratings could be impacted.
Heavy snowfall and plunging temperatures haven't helped. Dogs, blocked or full mailboxes and hazardous road conditions can delay or curtail mail delivery service, according to the Postal Service.
Postal Service spokesman David Rupert said there were some addresses along Scenic Drive that carriers couldn't get to every day, along with some sections of Sunnyside that carriers couldn't reach two days in a row. Most of the issues have been resolved at this point, he said Wednesday.
Addresses that carriers can't reach are prioritized for the next day, Rupert said.
"We're just hitting limitations with hours at some point, and the volume," he said. "When the weather went south, it hampered our efficiency. You couldn't get to as many addresses throughout the day. So they did have more issues last week but they've turned the corner."
"This is our busiest week and we're working hard. We apologize for any inconvenience, but we're confident about the coming days."
Rupert recommended that residential customers having problems with their delivery call the Postal Service customer service center at 1-800-ASK-USPS (800-275-8777). "You should get an answer within 24 hours," he said.
He also recommends that postal service customers register for a free service called Informed Delivery. "It gives you an email every day of what's coming soon to your mailbox," Rupert said.
Businesses with issues concerning their mail delivery should contact the Business Service Network headquarters communications manager at mailserviceupdate@usps.gov.
And be nice to your mail delivery person (or people). "They're doing their very best," Rupert said.
Thank you Tammy for the information, we've been wondering what happened to our mail.
