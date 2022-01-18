Nova Health, a company that provides primary and urgent care services in the western U.S., has opened an urgent care clinic at 4001 Tieton Drive in Yakima.
The facility, which opened Dec. 7, treats non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses for same-day and walk-in patients. The location previously housed the Westside Medi Center clinic.
Nova Health, founded in 2008 in Eugene, Ore., now has 30 clinics in the western U.S., including two in the Tri-Cities. The company is part of Community Care Partners, a provider of urgent and primary care with 60 clinics across six states.
The new urgent care clinic at the northwest corner of Tieton Drive and 40th Avenue is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; call 509-410-0746.
