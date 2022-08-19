Crews from around the Upper Valley battled a brush fire Friday that threatened buildings near Tieton.
Firefighters were called for a fire at 3421 Rosenkranz Road around 2 p.m., said Highland Fire Chief Rick Woodall. An air compressor had caught fire, and it spread into trees and jumped the North Fork Cowiche Creek, Woodall said.
There were several buildings on the property that were threatened by the fire, but crews were able to protect them, Woodall said. Three alarms were used to get enough people and equipment, he said, with crews coming from Yakima, Selah, West Valley, Naches Heights, Naches, East Valley Nile/Cliffdell and the Yakima Training Center.
There were 10 engines and three water tenders working the fire, Woodall said. Rosenkranz Road was blocked by Tieton police and U.S. Forest Service, with only area residents and emergency vehicles allowed in.
Woodall said Yakima Valley Emergency Management determined that there was no need for an evacuation order.
Crews were expected to be watching for hot spots through Friday night, Woodall said. He did not have an estimate of acreage.
