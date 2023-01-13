The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy announced plans Friday afternoon to close its Uplands/Scenic trails, effective Saturday.
Extensive mud and snowmelt forced the closure to protect the long-term health of the trails. The CCC closed trails at Rocky Top for similar reasons on Monday.
For more information and the latest updates on trail closures, go to cowichecanyon.org or the group's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.